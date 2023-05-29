language: English
Vivo Y78m Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 12:17 PM

Vivo recently launched the Y78m smartphone. The Y series from Vivo is already well-known among users, but the new Vivo Y78m is expected to surpass all previous records due to its remarkable features.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (6nm) chipset. It comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called IMG BXM.

It comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display. The device has a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device runs on the Android 13 operating system. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Vivo Y78m features a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y78m price in Pakistan

Vivo Y78m price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 78,999/-

Vivo Y78m specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Funtouch OS 13
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz + 6 x 2.0 GHz)
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7020 (6 nm)
GPU IMG BXM
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels (~410 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 44W wired

