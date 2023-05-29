Vivo Y78m Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Vivo Y78m has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (6nm) chipset.
Vivo recently launched the Y78m smartphone. The Y series from Vivo is already well-known among users, but the new Vivo Y78m is expected to surpass all previous records due to its remarkable features.
The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (6nm) chipset. It comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called IMG BXM.
It comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display. The device has a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The device runs on the Android 13 operating system. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The Vivo Y78m features a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 44 W of fast charging support.
Vivo Y78m price in Pakistan
Vivo Y78m price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 78,999/-
Vivo Y78m specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz + 6 x 2.0 GHz)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 7020 (6 nm)
|GPU
|IMG BXM
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 Pixels (~410 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 44W wired
