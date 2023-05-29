Vivo Y78m Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo Y78m has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (6nm) chipset.

Vivo recently launched the Y78m smartphone. The Y series from Vivo is already well-known among users, but the new Vivo Y78m is expected to surpass all previous records due to its remarkable features.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (6nm) chipset. It comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called IMG BXM.

It comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display. The device has a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device runs on the Android 13 operating system. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y78m price in Pakistan

Vivo Y78m price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 78,999/-

Vivo Y78m specifications