Roland Garros: Injury-free Novak Djokovic Eyes 23rd Grand Slam Title

Djokovic arrived at Roland Garros without any injury concerns.

Djokovic aims to break records and make history in tennis.

Djokovic considers Carlos Alcaraz the biggest threat.

Rafael Nadal's decision to withdraw from the French Open gave Novak Djokovic more momentum in his quest for a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam victory, and the Serbian has arrived at Roland Garros injury-free.

Despite having a hamstring injury going into the competition, Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open in January to tie Nadal's total of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic, 36, is now back in shape after having to withdraw from the Madrid Open this month due to an elbow ailment and needing pain medication during his quarterfinal loss in Rome.

'It's no secret that one of the main reasons I play today and compete in professional tennis is to try to break more records and make more history in tennis. That's extremely motivating and inspiring for me,' Djokovic told reporters.

'Things are different than they were 10 years ago in terms of how my body is maybe responding to the schedule... So early in the year I was saying that I put emphasis and priority on the Grand Slams.

'I'm feeling good at the moment. I don't have any physical issues that worry me. So that's most important for me, I want to feel good coming into a Grand Slam.'

Djokovic, who aims to go down in tennis history, joked that he was happy to see Nadal withdraw due to an injury but called the Spaniard's absence a 'big loss' for the sport even though it allows for more players in the field.

In his opening matchup with Aleksandar Kovacevic, Djokovic referred to Carlos Alcaraz as the 'biggest favorite.' Djokovic and Alcaraz are on the same side of the draw and can face off in the semifinals.

Prior to his shocking third-round elimination from the Italian Open, Alcaraz had won three championships on clay in 2018. However, the Spaniard is anticipated to return to form on Monday when he plays Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in the first round of the French Open.

The hopes of France rest on the shoulders of women's fifth seed Caroline Garcia, a two-time Roland Garros doubles champion,who will play against China's Wang Xiyu in the opening round.