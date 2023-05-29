'The White Lotus' Season 3 Delayed Due To WGA Strike

The Writers Guild of America strike has resulted in the delay of HBO's hit drama series.

The Writers Guild of America strike has led to the delay of HBO's popular drama series, The White Lotus. Francesca Orsi, the head of drama at HBO, mentioned in an interview with Deadline that the show was originally planned for a 2024 release, but the strike's timing is now uncertain.





Orsi remained tight-lipped about specific details regarding the upcoming season, only hinting at its exploration of spirituality versus the ego, set against the backdrop of Eastern religion. She refrained from discussing the character ideas conceived by show creator Mike White.





Previously, White had hinted at potential themes for the third season, describing the first season's focus on money and the second season's focus on sex. He suggested that the third season could take a satirical and humorous approach to death, Eastern religion, and spirituality. White expressed enthusiasm about delving into these themes, presenting an opportunity to create another captivating installment in the White Lotus series.