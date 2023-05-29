Ukraine-Russia War: Zelenskyy Praises 'heroes' After Russia Drone Attack

Zelenskyy praised Ukraine's air defense troops by calling 'heroes' for shooting down Russian drones.

Ukraine is preparing for counter-offensive to recover land from Putin.

Russia has used kamikaze drones and missiles in recent attacks.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his country's air defence troops following Russia's largest drone attack on Kyiv since the war's inception.

'You are heroes,' Mr Zelensky declared after military commanders confirmed most of Russia's so-called kamikaze drones were shot down.

However, two persons were killed and several more were injured as a result of the debris.

In recent weeks, Russia has increased its attacks on Kyiv, attempting to overwhelm the capital's fortifications.

The midnight attack, Russia's 14th against Kyiv this month, occurred as the capital prepared to commemorate Kyiv Day, the anniversary of the city's founding more than 1,500 years ago.

People celebrated the holiday in the capital's parks, pubs, and restaurants, displaying great fortitude.

Vitaliy Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, had earlier described the overnight onslaught as 'massive,' adding drones were 'arriving from several directions at once.'

After being hit by falling drone shards, certain structures, including a tobacco factory, caught fire.

According to the online news site Ukrayinska Pravda, at least 26 residential structures, as well as schools and medical units, were damaged in the city of Zhytomyr in Ukraine's northwestern region.

According to military commanders, Ukraine's air defence forces knocked down 58 of Russia's 59 Iranian-made drones.

Mr Zelensky praised his air force, saying, 'Every time you shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved... you are heroes.'

He later added in his evening address: 'Most of the destruction was averted, and most of the lives that could have been taken by these shaheds [drones] were saved. I am grateful to each and every person who made it possible.'

Anastasiia, a Kyiv resident, said she was sleeping at home when she was awakened by the sound of a drone hovering 'very close' to her window.

'I then saw a big flash of light inside the flat... it was so bright that I could not see anything,' she told, adding that the sound of the explosions came 'two or three seconds after the flash. It was very loud, like thunder'.

'The bright light was transformed into total darkness. I wanted to check if there was any damage. I could not understand what happened. I was in shock so I did not feel scared. I could not understand if I and my flat were OK.'

Russia, which commenced its full-scale invasion in February 2022, has recently used so-called kamikaze drones as well as a variety of cruise and ballistic missiles in its latest attacks.

Analysts believe Moscow is attempting to deplete and destroy Ukraine's air defences in preparation for its long-anticipated counter-offensive.

One of Ukraine's top security officials told on Saturday that the country was prepared to conduct such an operation.

The secretary of Ukraine's influential National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said an offensive to recover land from President Vladimir Putin's invading forces might begin 'tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or in a week.'

For months, Ukraine has been plotting a counter-offensive. However, it has sought as much time as possible to train troops and collect military supplies from Western allies.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have begun preparing their defences in the occupied districts of Ukraine's south-east.