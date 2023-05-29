Tragic Building Collapse In Iowa Leaves Multiple Injured

Emergency Unfolds in Iowa as Building Collapse Results in Numerous Injuries

The condition of the person who was rescued is still uncertain

Building located in the Cork Hill District was constructed in 1907

On Sunday, officials in Iowa reported that a section of a historic six-story building in Davenport had collapsed, resulting in injuries to an unspecified number of individuals.

Concerned authorities believe that there could still be people trapped beneath the debris. The search and rescue team worked throughout the night to locate and rescue any remaining individuals.

Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said Sunday:

'The collapse just before 5pm may have caused a large natural gas leak and water to leak from each floor.'

'A portion of the rear building had actually collapsed, separated from the building,' he said.

Carlsten also noted that 'seven people were rescued in the hours after the collapse, while more than a dozen people were helped by first responders as they left the building.'

According to him, all seven people who were involved in the incident received on-site treatment for their minor injuries.

Mayor of Davenport, Iowa Mike Matson said Monday: 'An eighth person was rescued during an overnight search and they were taken to hospital.'

Officials said that 'the current rescue mission would soon become a recovery operation, with K-9 units arriving overnight to assist in the search.'

Officials are currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse, and they may involve structural experts from the city to thoroughly examine the building.

The return of evacuated residents, who are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, remains uncertain at this time.

Matson said the 'building was still structurally unsound as of Monday morning'.

According to the city's public library, the building is made of a combination of brick, steel, and concrete in its construction.

Rich Oswald, the city's director of development and neighbourhood services, said the 'property's ownership had permit issues for exterior brickwork.'

'In addition, the owners were under city orders to make specific repairs and upgrades.'

'Reports of bricks falling in recent days were related to that work,' he said.

During the news conference, officials acknowledged that there had been numerous complaints from residents regarding the condition of the building in downtown Davenport.

Oswald said: 'The tenants of this building are pretty active. They've called the city numerous times with complaints.'

The ownership of the building has not been determined yet, although city documents indicate that entities known as 324 Main Street Project and the Davenport Project have been involved in planned improvements for the building and have sought tax breaks.

The building, located in the Cork Hill District, was constructed in 1907 and originally served as the Davenport Hotel, known for being the city's most prestigious lodging at that time. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

