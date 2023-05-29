US: Joe Biden Says, US Debt Ceiling Deal Ready For Congress Vote

Biden announces bipartisan agreement to raise US debt ceiling, avoiding default.

McCarthy supports the compromise, sees it as beneficial for Americans.

Without a deal, the US will run out of money on June 5th, according to the Treasury.

President Joe Biden has stated that a bipartisan agreement to raise the US debt ceiling and avoid a fast-approaching default is ready to be introduced in Congress.

He dubbed the accord a 'compromise' on Sunday, while Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy labelled it 'worthy of the American people' earlier.

They must now persuade members of Congress to support it.

The proposed agreement is the outcome of lengthy and contentious talks between Democrats and Republicans.

Because it spends more than it collects in taxes, the United States must borrow money to fund the government.

Republicans have proposed spending cuts in sectors such as education and other social programmes in exchange for extending the debt limit to $31.4 trillion (£25 trillion).

President Biden claimed the planned compromise was 'a really important step forward' during a brief press conference on Sunday evening.

'It takes a threat of catastrophic default off the table, protects our hard earned and historic economic recovery.

'And the agreement also represents a compromise which means no one got everything they want, but that's the responsibility of governing.'

Mr Biden stated that he believed Mr McCarthy had bargained in 'good faith' and that the arrangement now had the votes to be approved by Congress.