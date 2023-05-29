A Boy Accidentally Shares His Beer Pic On Family WhatsApp Group

A user named Saniya Dhawan shared the incident on Twitter, and it quickly went viral.

The viral post showcased a WhatsApp conversation between Saniya's brother and their parents.

Saniya, realizing that her brother is in trouble and, urgently advised him to delete the image.

There are certain thing that adults usually hides from their parents, especially when it comes to desi parents. But what if your parents accidentally find out that you drink beer, It's a complete nightmare, in the desi family.

Well, this nightmare turned into reality for a boy who mistakenly sent a picture of a beer can to his family's WhatsApp group. Yes, you heard it right. A user named Saniya Dhawan shared the incident on Twitter, and it quickly went viral.

The viral post showcased a WhatsApp conversation between Saniya's brother and their parents. In his excitement for the Mumbai Indians match on Friday, the boy sent a picture of a beer can to the family group along with the message, 'Mumbai for the win...let's go.'

His dad replied with a puzzled 'Kya?' (meaning 'What?') while his mom asked him if he had been drinking beer!

Saniya, realizing that her brother is in trouble, urgently advised him to delete the image. But unfortunately, the damage had already been done.

'No way my brother sent this to the family group,' read the caption of the post.



