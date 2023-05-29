A Boy Quit His Job To Live In A Tree House In Hawaii

Robert Breton, a 35-year-old cashier, had a deep desire to protect nature in its entirety.

A man from Northern California made a bold decision to leave his job at a supermarket and embark on a unique adventure. Robert Breton, a 35-year-old cashier, had a deep desire to protect nature in its entirety. To pursue this passion, he quit his job and took on the ambitious project of constructing a treehouse in the lush jungles of Hawaii. And here's the remarkable part - he built it entirely from scratch!

As reported by The Metro, Robert has been living a remote lifestyle since 2011, traveling across the United States in a van in search of the perfect place to call home. Eventually, he chose Hawaii and used the earnings from his TikTok account to purchase land. The cost of the land amounted to $29,850, which is approximately Rs 24,64,789.

The tree house lover Robert claimed that he doesn't miss a single thing from his previous life in Hawaii.

Robert has an official Instagram account where he shares a glimpse of his tree house life

'I help people escape the matrix and go beyond the limitations of our modern world by getting back in touch with nature,' Robert's Instagram bio read.