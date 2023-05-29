An American You-Tuber Desperately Want To Go Back Bihar For This Hilarious Reason

An American Hindi YouTuber, visited an Indian restaurant in the US.

Drew started reminiscing about his time in Bihar and jokingly suggested, "Let's go back to Bihar.”

The video has gained over 4 lakh views till now.

It seems that an American YouTuber wanted to eat some samosas. But he gets a shock when he knew that the price of two samosas is over Rs 600. This revelation left him feeling sad and surprised. He expressed his thoughts on this matter and expressed his desire to return to Bihar, where he could enjoy samosas for just Rs 20.

However, upon seeing the price of two samosas, he couldn't believe his eyes.

Drew even shared a picture of the restaurant's menu, revealing that two samosas were priced at $7.49, which is approximately Rs 618.

'They used to be 5 Rupees a piece when I was a kid,' Drew wrote in the caption of the post.

and people were left in splits after watching the clip. Some people even called him back to India.

'Dude is not even Indian but still converting foreign currency to INR,' a user wrote.

Another user commented, 'Come back to Bihar brother.'











