Heartbreaking Sight: Garbage And Plastic Waste Found At Mt Everest Campsite

Mount Everest campsite filled with garbage and plastic waste.

Internet reacts with outrage and sadness.

The video was posted on Twitter.

Whenever we visit a place, whether it's within India or abroad, it is our responsibility to maintain an ecological balance. Leaving the place polluted and littered with waste and garbage is something we should never do. Mountaineers have a significant impact on Mount Everest, and they carry the responsibility of preserving and protecting it. However, a video circulating on social media depicts a truly disheartening situation.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu has shared a video that is quite distressing. The footage reveals a camp on Mt Everest filled with garbage and plastic waste. It seems that one of the mountaineers recorded the video and described the campsite as being 'dirty.'

“When human beings don't spare even Mount Everest from dumping their garbage and plastic pollution. Truly heartbreaking. #stopplasticpollution #MountEverest #everest video by @EverestToday,”

After witnessing the video, the internet was both outraged and upset. It was dubbed a 'horrible sight' by the witnesses. "Oh no! 'This is really sad..some laws need to be put in place to prevent this as soon as possible,' one person remarked.
























