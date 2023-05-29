Optical Illusion Test: Spot The Hidden Cat In Greece Within 6 Seconds

Visual test problems are brain teasers designed to test visual ability

The goal is to find an item concealed in a photo puzzle

Only one out of every nine persons is claimed to be able to answer this challenge

Visual test problems are the newest brain teasers to hit the internet. These puzzles are designed to test your visual ability and develop your observation skills.

The idea behind these visual puzzles is straightforward. There is an item concealed in the photo puzzle that you must find within the time limit.

The hidden item could be anything, from inanimate objects such as books to living creatures such as snakes and cats.

So, are you up for putting your vision to the test? We believe in your ability to complete any assignment, which is why we designed this new puzzle for you.

Visual Test - Spot the cat in 6 seconds

Look at the image below.

This photo puzzle depicts a few houses along a street in Greece. The houses are rather lovely, painted blue and with potted plants hung on the walls.

There is now a tiny beautiful cat hidden somewhere in this image.

The goal is to find the hidden cat within the time limit.

You're probably already aware of the time limit for this puzzle.

You have 6 seconds to find the cat, and the clock is ticking. Best wishes!

Make the most of this opportunity by spotting the cat within 6 seconds.

You'll soon run out of time, so scroll down to reveal the solution whenever you're ready.

Visual Test Solution

You got 6 seconds to find the cat concealed in the photograph of Greece.

Here is the mischievous little feline: