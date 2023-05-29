Passenger Opens Plane Door Mid-Flight, Causing Panic

Play

Panic among passengers as door opened at 700 feet above ground.

Nine passengers hospitalized with breathing issues, later discharged.

The video was posted on You Tube.

A man in his thirties was detained after the plane landed because he admitted to opening the door because he wanted to leave the plane quickly.

He explained to the police that he was stressed because he had recently lost his job.

The man opened the door when the plane was about 700 feet above the ground, causing panic among the passengers.

Nine passengers had breathing issues and were taken to the hospital, but they were discharged after two hours.

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for the man for violating the Aviation Security Act and other offenses.

The man's surname was reported as Lee, but his full name was not provided. A video captured by a passenger showed the moments before landing, with the door open and wind rushing in.

According to a former cabin safety official, incidents like this are uncommon, although passengers have opened emergency exits without permission while planes are on the ground.

The South Korean Transport Ministry explained that opening emergency exits at or near ground level is possible because the cabin and outside pressure are similar.



