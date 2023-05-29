Read Viral: Stunning Sculpture Leaves Everyone Amazed

Renowned sculptor creates remarkable medallion featuring Patel.

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in a magnificent ceremony. In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the modern facilities and state-of-the-art technology incorporated into the building. He also acknowledged the contribution of over 60,000 laborers who were employed in its construction.

Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra has now shared the remarkable creation of eminent sculptor Naresh Kumawat, which is bound to leave you astonished. The colossal medallion features the figures of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar, showcasing their significance.

“The two great pillars of India were carved by me in the new Parliament House of New India. I had never imagined this honor even in my dreams. Dedicated to the great people of India,” Kumawat says while captioning the post.

Mahindra reposted the tweet with the caption, “Amazing work, amazing honor! Many congratulations from me!”



