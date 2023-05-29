Revelation Unveiled: Microwave Popcorn Bags' Hidden Secrets Exposed!

A photo of unpopped kernels inside a microwave popcorn bag goes viral.

It has caused many people to lose their appetite for the snack.

Others found the image disturbing, but others found it interesting.

The way people see microwave popcorn has changed completely after a photo started circulating showing unpopped kernels inside the bag.

Some individuals claim that this has 'spoiled' the snack for them.

If you love snacking on microwave popcorn while watching movies, you might not want to hear this.

'Reddit user uncovers the surprising truth about the interior of microwave popcorn bags.'

A picture of microwave popcorn bags revealing lots of unpopped kernels covered in butter and oil has received over 36,000 upvotes.

One person commented, 'It's something we were never supposed to see.''

Another remarked: “Ew. Imagine eating it like that lol.'

A third commented: 'Probably looks the same in your arteries.'

And a fourth added: 'Damn you ruined it.'

Some people found the image disturbing, but others found the Reddit post really interesting.

One said: 'You know… I’ve always wondered about this but never wanted to waste a popcorn bag. Neat. Thanks for posting.'

A second wrote: “In all my 46 years, it never once occurred to me to open one of these bags. I wasn’t the slightest bit curious. But now, I’m feeling pretty excited to open one in my kitchen ‘just to see’ lol. F***ing weird how that works.”

And another agreed: 'Thank you for your sacrifice. Now I know!'