Rode Island House Give The Conjuring Ghost Experience

“The Conjuring House" in Rhode Island is now offering a unique experience for horror movie fans.

People can now camp at the actual house, and they've coined the term "GHamping" to describe this.

The spooky house is located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, Providence County, Rhode Island.

While we talk about horror films the first film that comes to our mind is 'The Conjuring.' Even though it was released in 2013, people still adore it. And if you happen to be one of those people, we have some great news for you. Keep reading to find out more.

'The Conjuring House' in Rhode Island is now offering a unique experience for horror movie fans: paranormal camping. Yes, you heard it right. People can now camp at the actual house, and they've coined the term 'GHamping' to describe this eerie adventure, which combines 'Ghost' and 'Camping.'

This 14-room farmhouse served as one of the filming locations for the blockbuster horror movie, loosely based on the real-life experiences of paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film featured Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the main characters and depicted the couple's involvement in a haunting case in 1971.

The Conjuring House recently shared an announcement on their Facebook page, introducing their new overnight experience. They have only made 20 dates available from June to October

According to the official website, visitors are required to bring their own equipment for investigation purposes, as this excursion is designed to test their capacity to experience the paranormal.

The cost of an overnight stay varies depending on the type of tent or caravan and ranges from $300 (approximately Rs 24,769) to $400 (approximately Rs 33,025). If you wish to extend your stay beyond one night, there is an additional charge of $50 per person, which is roughly Rs 4,128.







