Watch: Massive Water Drainage Incident Raises Concerns In India

Over a period of three days, an astonishing amount of 2,100,000 litres of water was drained, resulting in the deprivation of approximately 1,500 acres of land from much-needed irrigation.

Eventually, the officer's Samsung S23 phone, valued at Rs 96,000, was recovered after the discharge of millions of gallons of water. However, it was not surprising that the phone had suffered irreversible damage due to its prolonged submersion.

In his defense, Rajesh Vishwas claimed that the water pumped out of the dam was actually 'wastewater unfit for irrigation.' He further explained that his motive for retrieving the lost phone was its personal value, as it contained important contacts.

Vishwas stated that verbal permission was granted by the Kanker irrigation department SDO to drain a specific area of the dam by 3-4 feet, which contained wastewater unsuitable for irrigation. The water was drained using a diesel pump, incurring a cost of approximately Rs 7,000-8,000. He asserted that no farmers were negatively affected by his actions.

After gaining significant attention, Vishwas was suspended from his position on Friday. The Deputy Officer of the Water Resources Department, Ram Lal Dhivar, mentioned that verbal consent was given to lower the water level by up to five feet, but the actual reduction has exceeded 10 feet currently.

Authorities are assessing the impact on irrigation and considering measures to compensate for the lost water. This incident occurs at a time when northern and central parts of India are facing scorching summer temperatures, exacerbating the shortage of irrigation water.
















