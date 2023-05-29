Watch Video: Man's Impersonation Of Arijit Singh Goes Viral With 4.5 Million Views

Play

A video circulating on social media has captured the attention of millions as a man attempts to mimic the singing style of renowned artist Arijit Singh.

In the video, the man can be seen lip-syncing the lyrics to the popular song 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.'

However, the internet's reaction has been far from enthusiastic.

The video was uploaded by an Instagram user named Mainak, who goes by the handle Mainak Movieholic, and has amassed an impressive 4.5 million views.

Standing in front of the camera, he passionately lip-synced to a popular Bollywood song featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

The video has garnered a whopping 4.5 million views, leaving viewers thoroughly entertained and impressed with the man's uncanny resemblance to the renowned singer.