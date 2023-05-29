Woman's Unique 'Sausage Fingers' Coronation Cake For King Charles' Goes Viral

A woman became popular on social media when her girlfriend shared a unique cake.

The cake was made using large red sponge fingers with detailed wrinkles.

People were amazed and shared their reactions in the comments section.

A woman became popular on social media when her girlfriend shared a unique cake she made for King Charles' Coronation festivities.

3 People were amazed and shared their reactions in the comments section. 3 A woman became popular on social media when her girlfriend shared a unique cake. 3 The cake was made using large red sponge fingers with detailed wrinkles.

The cake had a special design that focused on Charles' hands.

Today, many people are happily celebrating King Charles' Coronation by making their own treats.

However, a woman became popular when her girlfriend shared a unique cake she made for the special royal event.

The woman decided to focus on the King's hand while making her delicious cake, which some people jokingly refer to as King Charles' 'sausage fingers.'

People were extremely surprised by how incredibly realistic it looked.

The cake was made using large red sponge fingers that had detailed wrinkles and even fingernail-like features.

The hand had a gold ring that could be eaten, and it was flattened around the fingers.

It was placed on a baking tray while the cook added final touches and decorations to make it look perfect.

The Twitter user's caption for the post read: 'My girlfriend made the perfect cake for the Coronation.'

The tweet quickly became popular, receiving over 116,000 views.

People were also amazed and shared their surprised responses in the comments section.

'Omg this is amazing,' wrote one.

While another added: 'Gross but also accurate.'

A third chimed in: 'That’s brilliant and horrifying in equal measures. Bravo.'

While a fourth quipped: 'She's pretty handy.'

A fifth even claimed the hand 'looked delicious'.

Charles has swollen fingers, and some doctors think it might be a condition called edema.

Edema is when there is swelling in the arms, hands, ankles, feet, or legs due to fluid buildup in those areas.