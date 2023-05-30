Anushka Sharma Opens Up About Losing Filmfare Debut Award To Asin

Anushka Sharma expressed her disappointment and shed tears for not winning the Best Female Debut award at Filmfare

She was nominated for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, while Asin was nominated for Ghajini

Anushka Sharma spokes about being disheartened and crying after she lost Female Debut award to Asin

In a previous interview, Anushka Sharma expressed her disappointment and shared how she felt disheartened and shed tears when she didn't win the Best Female Debut award at Filmfare. Anushka was competing with Asin in the same category, with Anushka being nominated for her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, while Asin was nominated for Ghajini. Anushka recalled that she had assumed Asin would win the award since she had already acted in the Tamil and Hindi versions of Ghajini.

Ghajini, a Tamil-language action thriller movie directed by AR Murugadoss, was produced in 2005. It featured Suriya and Asin as the main cast. The film was later dubbed and released in Telugu by Allu Aravind in the same year. Subsequently, AR Murugadoss remade Ghajini in Hindi in 2008, casting Aamir Khan alongside Asin.

During a 2018 interview on 'Look Who's Talking With Niranjan,' Anushka expressed, 'I am very upset they didn't give it to me. Because I had made my calculation you know. Main calculate karke gayi thi (I had calculated) that, 'See Asin has done the film in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada maybe. That Ghajini film. She has done it in all languages. She is already an actress for many years. Obviously usko toh nahi denge (they won't give it to her)'.'

She also added, 'Debut toh mera hua hai, main nayi hun, maine nayi film mein kaam kiya hai (It was my debut, I am new, I worked in a new film). I need the encouragement'. So I was convinced I am going to get it. But they gave it to her. I was very sad. I was very upset. I clapped, I clapped. I cried like a child as if I didn't get a certificate in school.'

Anushka made her first appearance in the romantic comedy movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, helmed by Aditya Chopra. The film also includes notable actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Vinay Pathak. Following her debut, she went on to star in various films including Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), PK (2014), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sultan (2016), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), and Sanju (2018), among many others.

In 2018, the actor's most recent appearance was in the movie Zero, where they starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka will be making her next appearance in the upcoming sports biopic film titled Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the movie is centered around the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and fans can look forward to seeing Anushka in this role.





