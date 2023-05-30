Palak Tiwari Dazzles In Yellow Top And White Pant

Palak Tiwari is a popular star kid in the entertainment industry.

Palak Tiwari, the young daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari, has emerged as one of the most popular star kids in the entertainment industry. Making her debut alongside Salman Khan in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' Palak has been captivating audiences.

Currently, she is enjoying a delightful vacation in the Maldives, inspiring her lovely fans with envy-inducing travel experiences.

Taking to her Instagram account, Palak shared pictures of her latest outfit. She opted for a yellow tube top paired with white bell-bottom pants, showcasing her fashion-forward style. Complementing her look, she adorned herself with golden earrings and a selection of gold bracelets.

Palak captioned her post: “Dancing my way through the tropikal paradise at Kandima Maldives, where the vibes are groovy, and the energy is contagious! Every moment is a wild adventure, from epic beach parties to thrilling water sports. Don’t miss out on the fun; use my promo code ‘Palak15’ to unlock some extra cool perks during your stay! 🌴🌺 @kandima_maldives”

Previously, Palak delighted her followers by sharing pictures of her beach vacation, where she confidently flaunted her perfect curves in a blue monokini while basking in the sun. Capturing the moment, the actress from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' captioned the image as 'Floating with my breakfast'.