Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Conversations With Reality Winner For HBO's Reality Role

Shweta Basu Prasad disregards the trend of choosing actors based on Instagram followers

Prasad recently presented her directorial debut

Prasad shared an incident where a PR agency suggested she focus on reels and trending songs

Shweta Basu Prasad doesn't like being part of the competitive race that many people are in. That's why she isn't bothered by the current trend of choosing actors based on how many Instagram followers they have. She believes that average or ordinary talent is being excessively praised and celebrated.

“I know about it. It is fair for people to come to your profile and check how you look right now. 10-20 years ago people used to go door to door, with their portfolios. Now that has just become digital, people come to your profile and see how you look. But to do something you don’t believe in just for the heck of numbers... I am not sure I would want to participate in that,” she says.

She recently presented her first short film, Retake, as a director at the New York Indian Film Festival. The film features actors Anupam Kher and Zarina Wahab, and she also wrote the script for it.

She continues, “It is very weird that this is going to get you numbers and someone will cast you on the basis of this. This is the nepotism debate- somebody is again being preferred for their numbers and not talent. How do I react to that?”

Prasad recently shared an incident where a PR agency approached her and commented on her low-key Instagram profile.

They told her that her profile didn't match that of an actor and suggested that she should post more reels on trending songs and share more Instagram stories.

They felt that her profile, which mostly focused on books, films, favorite actors, and discussions about cinema, was not what an actor's profile should be about.

Prasad found it amusing that according to them, making reels was considered more appropriate for an actor's profile than her interest in classical music. Prasad was recently seen in the acclaimed show Jubilee.

Mediocrity is celebrated, she says, “I am not surprised such agencies go to new actors and tell them to do this and that, And those new people think that’s what is going to get them numbers and work. I think this is a big hoax, what if there is no Instagram tomorrow?”

