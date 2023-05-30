Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Conversations With Reality Winner For HBO's Reality Role

Sydney Sweeney shares insights on her role in HBO's "Reality"

The HBO film is based on the true story of Reality Winner

Sweeney found authenticity in Winner's words and emotions

Sydney Sweeney, recognized for her role in Euphoria, has revealed information about her recent role in HBO's project titled Reality. In discussions with Variety, she discussed engaging in in-depth conversations with Reality Winner herself to better comprehend the character she would portray. The HBO film is based on the true story of Reality Winner, an intelligence specialist.

3 Sweeney found authenticity in Winner's words and emotions 3 Sydney Sweeney shares insights on her role in HBO's "Reality" 3 The HBO film is based on the true story of Reality Winner

“Once I met with Reality and I got to know her, she really truly speaks her mind,” She also says of her role. “So everything she was saying in the transcript, she was feeling and thinking. I was able to just find all the different layers underneath it. I truly enjoyed it.”

After being introduced by director Tina Satter, the 25-year-old disclosed that she and Winner engaged in extensive and honest conversations, “We Zoomed for a couple hours. She was kind enough to just let me ask a bunch of life questions and get to know her, get to know her relationships and family and her experience with the FBI interrogation.”

HBO's series 'Reality' portrays the compelling narrative of an intelligence specialist who received the severest punishment for disclosing government secrets related to Russian involvement in the 2016 elections.

“We’re really just showing a moment in a woman’s life. It’s truly just what happens, verbatim,” Sweeney said.

The HBO debut of the film Reality, featuring Josh Hamilton and Marchant Davis, is scheduled for May 29.