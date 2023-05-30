Wednesday Season 2 Explores Jenna Ortega's Latina Heritage, Say Co-Creators

The co-creators of the Netflix series Wednesday, Miles Millar

Millar and Gough aim to authentically highlight Wednesday's Latina heritage

The series faced criticism in its first season for its handling of Black characters

Miles Millar and Al Gough, the co-creators of the Netflix series Wednesday, have revealed that the show's second season will explore Jenna Ortega's Latina background in more depth. Inspired by the Addams Family franchise, the series premiered in November 2022 and gained significant acclaim, earning two Golden Globe nominations and securing a renewal for a second season. Ortega, known for her work in horror movies, takes on the lead role of Wednesday Addams.

Millar and Gough, in an interview with IndieWire, expressed their plans to delve into Wednesday's Latina heritage in the upcoming season.

'It’s so rare to find an iconic [Latina] character of this stature. We really try to find ways to [highlight that] authentically. What would Wednesday listen to when she was growing up? What would Gomez be playing? And finding moments where we could really make it feel like a girl who’s grown up in New Jersey with a Latino parent, and how would that resonate with her as a teen? Certainly this season we’re looking for more ways to explore that.”

While there is limited information available about the second season of 'Wednesday,' it is anticipated that the premiere will be delayed until 2024 due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. However, the first season of 'Wednesday' brought widespread recognition to Ortega, elevating her to fame and positioning her as one of the few leading Latino actors in a prominent television series.

Wednesday season 2 goes beyond exploring the backgrounds of Ortega and Wednesday and offers a chance for increased inclusivity. The first season received backlash for its portrayal of Black characters, as only two actors were cast as bullies in the show.





