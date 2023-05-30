Germany Offers Scholarships For Master’s Students Internationally

Germany extends invitations to international scholars for scholarships.

Germany annually extends invitations to international scholars for fully funded DAAD scholarships to pursue master's programs. Prospective students can submit their applications through the DAAD Helmut-Schmidt program, which primarily focuses on Public Policy and Good Governance fields.

Scholarship Benefits

The scholarship provides following benefits;

Tuition fee exemption. Monthly stipend of 934 €. Health insurance. Research and study allowance. Travelling allowance. Accommodation allowance. Attend German language course for 6 months.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the scholarship are

The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree / diploma along with the academic transcripts. relevant working experience or internships in social or political sectors. The candidate must be able to show a strong commitment to engage in social and economic development in home country after scholarship tenure. Leadership experience or community work can provide selection advantage to the candidates. English language proficiency certificate or test certificate like IELTS or TOEFL. ID card / Passport.

How to Apply

Follow the steps to apply for the program.

Open the official DAAD website and find the universities in Helmut-Schmidt program. Open the universities websites and find the fields offered in the scholarship. Apply to the university and mention that you intend to apply under DAAD Helmut Schmidt program. Then fill in the DAAD application form available on the website. The candidates can apply in two programs at the same or different universities. Arrange your priority on the form.

Documents Required

The following documents are required;

ID Card or Passport. English language or German language proof. A detailed CV. Motivation Letter. Reference letters. Work experience.

Deadline

The application portal will open from 1st June till 31st July 2023.