Mbappe Clinches Fourth Consecutive Ligue 1 Player Of The Year Award

Kylian Mbappe of Paris St Germain secures the prestigious title of Ligue 1 Player of the Year for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

Having been crowned the best player in Ligue 1 in 2019, 2021, and 2022, Mbappe's achievement marks the first instance of a player winning the award for four consecutive seasons.

Following yet another remarkable performance in the recently concluded season, the talented forward from Paris Saint-Germain has accumulated an impressive tally of 28 goals and 5 assists in the league.

'It's a pleasure, I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league's history. But even with all the ambition I have I didn't expect to win so quickly,' Mbappe said

This prestigious honor has previously been bestowed upon Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2016), Edinson Cavani (2017), Neymar Jr (2018), and Kylian Mbappe (2019, 2021, and 2022).

Nuno Mendes, who was nominated in the same category last season, emerged as the UNFP 2023 Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year.

At a youthful age of 20, the Portuguese full-back played a significant role in Paris Saint-Germain's achievement of a record-breaking 11th French championship.

Mendes contributed six assists and netted one goal in 23 matches. Additionally, Franck Haise, the coach of RC Lens, was named the Coach of the Season following his guidance of the team to a second-place finish and a return to Champions League football after a two-decade hiatus.

Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain dominated the Ligue 1 Team of the Year with four of their players receiving recognition. Alongside Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, Lionel Messi, and Nuno Mendes secured their spots in the prestigious lineup.

Messi, with an impressive tally of 16 assists and 16 goals in 31 matches, earned his first inclusion in the Best XI.

Meanwhile, Mendes, in addition to being named the Best Young Player, was also honored as the top left-back in the competition for the second consecutive year.

In a historic moment, PSG clinched their 11th French Championship title after a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg, surpassing AS Saint-Etienne's previous record of 10 titles.