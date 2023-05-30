Tragic Boat Accident Claims Four Lives On Lake Maggiore In Italy

A tragic incident occurred on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, where a boat carrying over 20 passengers, including tourists, sank during strong winds.

Reports indicate that the boat overturned on Sunday evening between Sesto Calende and Arona.

Sadly, four people lost their lives, while five were rescued and taken to the hospital. The victims are believed to be Italian, Israeli, and Russian, although these reports are unconfirmed.

One of the deceased individuals, a Russian woman, was reportedly the partner of the boat's skipper. Attilio Fontana, the president of the Lombardy region, attributed the 'very serious incident' to bad weather.

The boat, which had been hired by tourists, was 16 meters (52 feet) long. According to Italian news sources, the boat was carrying approximately 25 people who were celebrating a birthday when a storm developed, escalating into a 'small hurricane.'

Shortly after, the boat capsized and sank. Fortunately, many passengers were able to swim ashore or were rescued by other boats. Rescue divers, a helicopter, ambulances, and an air ambulance were dispatched to aid in the search and provide assistance.

Distressing footage shared by firefighters showed debris and chairs floating in turbulent waters. Lake Maggiore, a popular tourist destination shared by Italy and Switzerland, has experienced adverse weather conditions, with thunderstorm warnings issued by Italy's meteorological service.

