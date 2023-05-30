Vivo Y35+ 5G Unveiled With Dimensity 6020 Chipset

Vivo introduces the Vivo Y35+ 5G as the successor to the Y35 5G, featuring a Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 50MP main camera.

Available in black, blue, and purple, the Vivo Y35+ 5G starts at CNY 1,399 ($198) for the 6/128GB variant in China.

The 8/128GB version is priced at CNY 1,599 ($225), and the top-end 8/256GB model is available for CNY 1,799 ($254).

Vivo has introduced the Vivo Y35+ 5G as the successor to the Y35 5G. The new phone features a Dimensity 6020 chipset, similar to the Dimensity 700 from 2020, along with a 50MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y35+ 5G features a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP front-facing camera. On the back, there is a 50 MP main camera and an additional auxiliary module.

3 The 8/128GB version is priced at CNY 1,599 ($225), and the top-end 8/256GB model is available for CNY 1,799 ($254). 3 Vivo introduces the Vivo Y35+ 5G as the successor to the Y35 5G, featuring a Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 50MP main camera. 3 Available in black, blue, and purple, the Vivo Y35+ 5G starts at CNY 1,399 ($198) for the 6/128GB variant in China.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W charging. It runs on Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0 as the user interface.

The Vivo Y35+ 5G is available in black, blue, and purple color options. In China, the starting price for the 6/128GB variant is CNY 1,399 ($198).

The 8/128GB version is priced at CNY 1,599 ($225), while the top-end 8/256GB model is available for CNY 1,799 ($254).

Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

