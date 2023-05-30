Kate Middleton Embraces The Barbiecore Fashion Trend With Her Own Unique Twist

Kate Middleton embraced hot pink for her recent official engagements, potentially endorsing the "Barbiecore" trend.

At the Chelsea Flower Show, Kate opted for a breezy pink shirt dress from ME+EM, completing the look with espadrille wedges.

Kate first wore a pastel pink Alexander McQueen suit in June 2022 during a roundtable discussion on new research.

Take a moment to revisit some of Princess Kate's most fashionable and memorable moments from the past year, showcasing her impeccable style in Barbie's iconic pink shade.

Business Blush

Kate Middleton embraced the Barbiecore trend with her boldest fashion choice yet during a series of engagements related to early childhood in London. She confidently wore a pink pastel suit designed by Alexander McQueen, complemented by a matching blouse, a white belt, and coordinating pumps.

English Rose



For a surprise visit to picnic with school children at the Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton, the royal mom, made a stylish choice. She opted for a breezy pink shirt dress from ME+EM, perfectly suited for the occasion. Completing her look, she wore her go-to espadrille wedges, a wise choice for walking on the garden grass.

Double the Color

Embracing the pink trend once again, the Princess of Wales added layers of the vibrant shade during her visit to Windsor Foodshare. She looked cozy and stylish in a magenta turtleneck sweater, which she paired with a matching coat and black trousers.

Pop of Pink

​



During the second day of her trip to Boston for the Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards, Kate opted for a sophisticated ensemble. She wore a ballerina pink bow blouse that perfectly complemented her burgundy Roland Mouret suit, showcasing her impeccable style.

Royal Rewear

The Princess of Wales showcased her timeless style when she first wore the pastel pink Alexander McQueen suit in June 2022. During a roundtable discussion about new research from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she paired the sleek suit with a white top and suede pumps, creating a sophisticated and elegant look.

Bright on the Balcony

​



Kate stood out in a stunning ruched raspberry dress designed by Stella McCartney. She wore this eye-catching dress on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022.

Cambridge Coral

During a Buckingham Palace garden party in May 2022, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a vibrant coral coat dress. To complement her outfit, she accessorized with a fascinator previously worn for Trooping the Colour in 2017 and paired it with pink suede pumps.