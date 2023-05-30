Prince Harry Would Lose His Children If He Divorced Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly live together for the sake of their children, despite marital difficulties.

Paul Burrell's claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused surprise and sparked discussion among royal fans.

Burrell suggests that leaving the family prematurely may cause Harry to lose custody of his children.

According to a source within the royal circle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly residing together for the sake of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, despite experiencing difficulties in their marriage.

Royal fans were surprised by the statements made by Paul Burrell, a former servant of Princess Diana who served her for more than ten years until her untimely demise in a car accident in 1997. Burrell's claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked attention and discussion among royal enthusiasts.

Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, has voiced his thoughts on Meghan and Harry's relationship, stating that he expects to see challenges in their marriage due to the immense pressure that comes with public scrutiny and fame. According to Burrell, the couple is likely to face difficulties as a result of the intense media attention and criticism they receive.

Burrell, who claims to have personal knowledge of Prince Harry, believes that Harry has always desired to be a father and has a strong desire to be involved in his children's lives. Burrell suggests that the decision to separate from his family at this point may be premature, as he believes Harry would want to witness his children's growth firsthand. Burrell further speculates that if Harry were to end his relationship with Meghan, he could potentially lose custody of his children, as Burrell assumes Meghan would keep them in America and prevent him from seeing them.

Paul Burrell's remarks have sparked a divisive debate online, with some dismissing them as baseless while others find themselves in agreement.

In response to the news, a commenter on a media platform raised a question about Prince Harry's rights regarding his children in the event of a divorce. They pondered whether he would have the opportunity to bring the children to the U.K. for a portion of the year, citing examples of similar arrangements in the United States where the child spends summers with the father or the mother, depending on work schedules. The commenter expressed their belief that such an arrangement would greatly benefit the children.

Another person agreed, expressing disappointment over the lack of a relationship between the cousins and emphasizing that Prince Harry should have equal rights to them. They mentioned the dual citizenship and anticipated that Meghan Markle might create difficulties in maintaining the connection. The commenter concluded by suggesting that Harry would face the consequences of his choices.

