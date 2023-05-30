- US Soldier's Remains Found And Returned Home After 73 Years
- He will be given a military burial close to his hometown of Americus, Georgia
After a span of 73 years, the remains of an American soldier who lost his life in the Korean War have been repatriated to his family for a burial.
Army Corporal Luther Herschel Story, who was just 18 years old at the time, was presumed to have died in combat on September 1, 1950, while providing cover for his company's retreat after being injured.
Although his remains were recovered approximately a month later, the forensic techniques available at that time were insufficient to identify him. However, in April, the military was able to establish a match using DNA samples. On Monday, he will be given a military burial close to his hometown of Americus, Georgia.
Cpl. Story's bravery during the Korean War has been acknowledged, as he is believed to have single-handedly incapacitated or injured around 100 enemy soldiers during a fierce daylight assault while his company was under attack. After that battle, he was never seen alive again. In 1951, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military accolade, for demonstrating 'remarkable gallantry and fearlessness' by remaining behind to engage North Korean troops who were closing in on his squad. The award was presented to his father.
'Cpl Story's extraordinary heroism, aggressive leadership, and supreme devotion to duty reflect the highest credit upon himself and were in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the military service,' said his US army award citation.
At the time of his service, he held the rank of Army First Class, but following his death, he was posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal. Today, his medal is exhibited at the National Infantry Museum in Georgia, along with his portrait.
During his funeral on Monday, there will be a procession featuring a police escort with flashing lights that will accompany his casket.
Judy Wade, Cpl. Story's niece, expressed her concern to the Associated Press that he might never be repatriated and brought back to his homeland.
'In my family, we always believed that he would never be found,' Ms Wade said, adding she is relieved that his remains have finally been identified.
'I don't have to worry about him anymore,' Ms Wade said. 'I'm just glad that he's home.'
For many years, the unidentified remains of Cpl. Luther Herschel Story were laid to rest alongside other unidentified service members at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
These remains were originally recovered in October 1950 near Sangde-po, South Korea. However, in 2021, a military initiative was launched to identify the remains of numerous American soldiers who had died in combat.
As part of this effort, Cpl. Story's remains were finally identified. The announcement of their identification was made by President Joe Biden on April 26, coinciding with a visit from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
This significant development marked a step towards closure for Cpl. Story's family and provided an opportunity for him to be returned to his hometown for a proper burial.
