US Soldier's Remains Found And Returned Home After 73 Years

He will be given a military burial close to his hometown of Americus, Georgia

After a span of 73 years, the remains of an American soldier who lost his life in the Korean War have been repatriated to his family for a burial.

Army Corporal Luther Herschel Story, who was just 18 years old at the time, was presumed to have died in combat on September 1, 1950, while providing cover for his company's retreat after being injured.

Although his remains were recovered approximately a month later, the forensic techniques available at that time were insufficient to identify him. However, in April, the military was able to establish a match using DNA samples. On Monday, he will be given a military burial close to his hometown of Americus, Georgia.

Cpl. Story's bravery during the Korean War has been acknowledged, as he is believed to have single-handedly incapacitated or injured around 100 enemy soldiers during a fierce daylight assault while his company was under attack. After that battle, he was never seen alive again. In 1951, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military accolade, for demonstrating 'remarkable gallantry and fearlessness' by remaining behind to engage North Korean troops who were closing in on his squad. The award was presented to his father.