Lily-Rose Depp Opens Up About Being A ‘Nepo Baby’

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, grew up in the public eye. She became a successful model and actress but has faced challenges due to her famous parents.

Lily-Rose has openly discussed how her parents shielded her from the pressures of fame and how she is determined to create her own unique journey.

Even though Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp were famous, they made a deliberate choice to protect Lily-Rose from the negative aspects of being in the spotlight.

Lily-Rose reflected, 'I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most 'normal childhood' that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood.' She appreciates the measures her parents took to create a sense of stability in her life.

She stated, 'The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things.' Lily-Rose is aware of the preconceived notions and expectations tied to her name.