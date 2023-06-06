Attention Coffee Lovers: Key Kettle Detail For Perfect Brew Revealed By Expert

Water experts reveal many people make coffee incorrectly by neglecting water temperature.

Boiling water to 100 degrees Celsius is too hot for brewing coffee.

Research suggests optimal temperature for coffee is 90-96 degrees Celsius.

Water experts suggest that many of us have been making our coffee incorrectly by not paying attention to the temperature of the water.

3 Research suggests optimal temperature for coffee is 90-96 degrees Celsius. 3 Water experts reveal many people make coffee incorrectly by neglecting water temperature. 3 Boiling water to 100 degrees Celsius is too hot for brewing coffee.

Despite concerns about the type of beans or the brewing method, the temperature of the water is crucial.

Most people use kettles that boil water to around 100 degrees, which is too hot for making coffee.

Recent research suggests that the optimal temperature for brewing coffee is between 90 to 96 degrees.

To achieve this, it is recommended to let the boiled water cool for about five minutes before using it.

Using a thermometer can further ensure the perfect temperature. Additionally, experts advise adding water before milk when making coffee, as adding milk first can diminish the flavor and prevent the proper dissolution of the coffee granules.

To get the most out of your hot beverages, here are the optimal temperatures:

Coffee - 90 to 96 degrees Celsius Black tea - 90 to 98 degrees Celsius Green tea - 80 degrees Celsius Herbal tea - 100 degrees Celsius Hot chocolate - 71 to 85 degrees Celsius



