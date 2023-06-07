Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro includes 6.56-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. Schott Xensation glass shields the display screen. The device runs on the Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems. Moreover, The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The Vivo V23 Pro is a perfect device in terms of cameras. The Phone has 108 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 64 megapixels. Both cameras performs well in the low light because of night mode feature included.
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan The Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 92,000.
Vivo V23 Pro Specs
BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh - Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
