Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V23 Pro Specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh - Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)

However, Phone has two colors: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. A 4300 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support. Extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.The Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 92,000.