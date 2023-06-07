language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 07 Jun , 2023 11:27 PM

Open In App
Vivo v23 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro includes 6.56-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. Schott Xensation glass shields the display screen. The device runs on the Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

Moreover, The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The Vivo V23 Pro is a perfect device in terms of cameras. The Phone has 108 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 64 megapixels. Both cameras performs well in the low light because of night mode feature included.

However, Phone has two colors: Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. A 4300 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support. Extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 92,000.

Vivo V23 Pro Specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight 171 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
GPU Mali-G77 MC9
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+
MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
- Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,657,848[+11*]

DEATHS

6,893,597[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,155[+0*]

DEATHS

30,661[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story

-