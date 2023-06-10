Vishwajeet Pradhan: I Stayed Away From TV For 20 Years

He believed that working in films with big stars often resulted in limited or reduced roles, unlike TV where the character work gets noticed.

Pradhan emphasized the importance of the role and working with talented people, regardless of the medium.

Pradhan will be seen in the third season of Aarya and in Nagesh Kukunoor's Trail of an Assassin.

Vishwajeet Pradhan, initially launching his acting journey on television, made a transition to films but regretted his decision to distance himself from the small screen.

Having made his debut on television with the show Fauji (1989) and later receiving a film break in Yalgaar (1992), actor Vishwajeet Pradhan found himself caught in the misconception that TV actors had limited prospects.

As a result, he stayed away from television for almost twenty years, despite receiving enticing offers. However, his realization of the mistake came when he returned to television with the show Maryada (2010).

He explains, “We villains and character artistes get attracted doing films but working with big artistes (heroes) you often don’t get big roles or sometimes it gets cut or many times the film doesn’t work. Whereas, in TV you get to work on your role (character) and it gets noticed.

Initially or when one is ‘struggling’ it’s fine but what matters most is what you are doing in the project! With OTT, now the situation is even better for actors like us! Series Aarya (2020) gave me lot of love where every actor made a mark.”