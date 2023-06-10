'Better Call Saul' Actor Dies At 68

Paul Geoffrey passed away at 68 after battling cancer.

The actor's obituary read: 'Paul John Geoffrey was born and raised in England, where he lived his dream of being an actor and was known for his portrayal of Percival in Excalibur and other leading roles in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Anna Karenina, Wuthering Heights, Poirot, Inspector Morse, and more.'

In the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, Paul Geoffrey played the character of a tailor, and he also notably appeared as King Arthur's loyal companion Perceval in the film Excalibur.

The movie played a significant role in launching the careers of Patrick Stewart and Liam Neeson. It received recognition for its artistic contribution at the Cannes Film Festival and was also nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Cinematography.

It is believed that his final acting role was in an episode titled 'Perpetual Grace' of the TV series Epix, which aired in 2019.







































