Kainat Imtiaz Believes Women's PSL Will Open Doors For Young Players

Kainat Imtiaz praises PCB's inclusion of exhibition matches in PSL.

Exhibition matches provide valuable exposure to young cricketers.

Success of exhibition matches leads to upcoming women's PSL.

Kainat Imtiaz, the Pakistani all-rounder, has praised the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to include exhibition matches in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to Imtiaz, these matches, which featured both local and international players, provide valuable exposure to young cricketers and help them become familiar with international standards.

The success of these exhibition matches has paved the way for the upcoming women's PSL, set to launch in September, which Imtiaz believes will further contribute to the development and improvement of players in the years to come.

'That is when I decided that I would become a fast bowler. However, later I started batting too.'

Praising the dedication and perseverance of women in cricket, Kainat Imtiaz, who entered the cricket scene in 2010, acknowledged the immense effort required for women to establish themselves in the sport.

She emphasized the intense training and commitment of female cricketers, who tirelessly practice in extreme weather conditions, dedicating their entire days to playing, eating, and resting.

Reflecting on her own experience, Imtiaz recalled the nervousness she felt during her first match for Pakistan, describing how her hands and feet turned cold due to anxiety about her performance.

'Because I was informed I would be playing the match only an hour before it started, I got less time to think. However, my debut was declared the best debut till last year.'

“My best cricketing moment is the day when I played World Cup for the first time in 2017,” she added.

In response to inquiries regarding the relatively lower popularity of women cricketers compared to their male counterparts, Kainat Imtiaz emphasized the limited media coverage of women's sports.

She expressed that when she encounters individuals unaware of her profession as a cricketer for Pakistan, they express enthusiasm but also admit to never having seen her play on television. Imtiaz concluded by stating that women's cricket matches require greater live broadcasting to increase visibility and engagement.