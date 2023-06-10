Fate Of Country Cannot Be Decided On Streets: Bilawal Bhutto

He said change should take place through civilian.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that despite many economic and political challenges faced by Pakistan, ranging from climate change to Russian-Ukraine conflicts and domestic issues, he was confident that the people of the country would come together to overcome these ordeals and build a better future.

In an interview with foreign media during his recent visit to Iraq, the foreign minister said that the floods last year that devastated large parts of Pakistan was not only significant for Pakistan but for the entire world.

It had affected 33 million people, besides causing huge financial losses which had far reaching effects upon Pakistan’s economy.

To build back climate resilient Pakistan, he said, they had arranged a conference in Geneva in collaboration with the UN, adding they were making efforts to materialize about $9 to $10 billion pledges made during the conference.

Whereas, a large chunks of finances had been arranged through bilateral engagement with the world financial institutions, he informed.

The foreign minister said besides, they were trying to revive International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

He also rubbished allegations of misuse of funds donated for the areas hit by natural catastrophe in the past by saying that there were misconception about funds which were based upon frivolous accusation as none had been ever proved. They did not hold any weight, he maintained.

About PTI chief Imran Khan’s allegations, he said that he was responsible for his downfall and the history would prove it.

The foreign minister said that the country had faced dictatorships in the past and Imran Khan always supported the dictatorships. It was documented and established fact that he was brought to power through rigged elections.

He said the announcement by the military top brass that the army would not involve in politics and would remain apolitical, had definitely upset the PTI’s supporters.

The citizens were offended on the incidents of May 9 when the PTI supporters attacked GHQ and Corps commander house, he added. He said the elements involved in those incidents would face the legal consequences.

To a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said “We don’t believe the change could come by overnight”, adding the only way was through the change brought about by the democratic forces in the society.

He said change should take place through civilian and political process involving the parliament, adding Imran Khan had paid less attention to parliament.