Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party Leaders React After Qureshi Terms Party ‘dead On Arrival’

Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leaders reacted to Qureshi's remarks.

Qureshi said the Tareen-led party was "dead on arrival",

IPP comprirses of desserters from the PTI.

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leaders have hit back after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi called the newly-formed party “dead on arrival”.

The PTI leader expressed his views on the recently established political faction, which primarily consists of former PTI members while speaking to journalists outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore.

Former Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who is now a key leader of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party, reacted to Qureshi’s remarks.

He said dignity and humiliation lay in the hand of Al-Mighty. Allah knows who is ‘dead on arrival' and who is “The End”, he said.

Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who also joined the Tareen-led party, said the Qureshi should avoid harsh remarks about the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party.

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi is a very intelligent and eloquent personality. He should have avoided giving such a rash and harsh statement regarding the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

“Rise and fall lay in the hands of Allah. If our intention is to build, develop and stabilize Pakistan, then Allah will make the way easy,” he added.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi dismissed Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) as 'dead on arrival' after it was launched a few days back.

In response to a question about the Tareen-led party, Qureshi likened it to a patient pronounced 'dead on arrival' in the emergency ward of a hospital.

'I would only say this much about it: when you take a patient, after an incident, to a hospital's emergency. For instance, the Services Hospital is close by. You take them to its emergency.

'The doctors conduct their examination, after which they declare them dead. So I will only say this is a launch which is dead on arrival,' he said.

Qureshi appeared before the ATC to request bail in the case related to road obstruction and delivering incendiary remarks.

The court granted interim bail to the senior politician till June 27 and restrained police from taking him into custody. Qureshi has been ordered to be involved in the probe.

Tareen's party comprises politicianswho had jumped ship from the PTI' after violent protests on May 9 with many claiming to leave the party and leaving politics.



