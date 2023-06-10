Cyclone 910km Away From Karachi, Says Chief Meteorologist

Direction of the storm is now towards coast of Pakistan and Indian Gujarat.

The direction of the storm is towards North East North.

From Balochistan the storm is likely to move towards the coast of Oman.

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz on Saturday said the distance of the cyclone from Karachi is 910 km, Bol News reported.

In both cases, the 1100 km long coastline of Pakistan will be affected. There will be strong winds and torrential rain.

Coastal settlements will be submerged as the water level rises.

The hurricane is likely to make hit the coastline on the night of June 14. The cyclone is in effect for three days, unless weakened by strong winds and torrential rains.