Samsung And Foxconn Factories Are Affected By Power Outages In Vietnam

Factories can rely on the local electrical grid or choose to have their own power generation systems.

Foxconn is considering investing in a power plant for its Vietnam factory due to recent power issues.

Companies are seeking sustainable solutions to ensure uninterrupted operations in an energy-deficient future.

Factories typically rely on a reliable power supply, usually from the local electrical grid provided by utility companies. However, some factories, especially those in remote areas or with high energy demands, may choose to have their own power generation systems, such as generators or renewable energy sources.

This allows them to ensure a stable energy supply, particularly when the grid is unreliable. Foxconn is considering investing in a power plant for its factory in Vietnam due to recent power issues. The decision depends on various factors, including cost-effectiveness, resource availability, grid reliability, and environmental considerations.

3 Companies are seeking sustainable solutions to ensure uninterrupted operations in an energy-deficient future. 3 Factories can rely on the local electrical grid or choose to have their own power generation systems. 3 Foxconn is considering investing in a power plant for its Vietnam factory due to recent power issues.

The companies were contacted by the government, which asked them to lower energy usage.

Vietnam is facing an energy crisis, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. Factors like extreme heat, increased electricity consumption, and low water levels in hydropower stations have contributed to the situation. Consequently, the country has implemented rolling blackouts, affecting the production capacity of major factories belonging to companies like Samsung, Foxconn, Canon, and Luxshare.

The factories impacted by power outages are primarily located in the northern Vietnamese provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang. Since June 5, power disruptions have occurred in at least five industrial areas, leading to operational disruptions. Companies such as Foxconn, Samsung Electronics, Goertek, and AAC Technologies, with factories in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, have been requested by the Vietnam Electricity Company to adjust their operating schedules or reduce electricity consumption during peak hours.

Despite the power cuts, Foxconn has been able to sustain regular operations, according to sources. In a proactive step to address potential future energy challenges, Foxconn has revealed its intentions to build its own power plant by 2024. This move aims to enhance the company's control over its energy supply and strengthen its overall operations.

The energy crisis in Vietnam emphasizes the significance of a dependable power supply for industrial production. It underscores the vulnerability of factories dependent on external power grids and the potential advantages of implementing dedicated power generation systems. In the face of these challenges, companies are compelled to seek sustainable solutions to ensure uninterrupted operations in an energy-deficient future that may not be too far away.