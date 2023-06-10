Samsung Galaxy A32 Price In Pakistan And Features

- Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan and specifications.
Samsung Galaxy a32 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 chipsetand an octa core processor.
The Samsung's Galaxy a32 has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The smartphone features 6GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity, which can be extended using a microSD card.
Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-
Samsung Galaxy a32 Specifications
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
Android 11 OS
|
UI
|
One UI 3.0
|
Dimensions
|
158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|
Weight
|
184 g
|
SIM
|
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|
Colors
|
Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G Band
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
4G Band
|
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|
PROCESSOR
|
CPU
|
Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|
Chipset
|
Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|
GPU
|
Mali-G52 MC2
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|
Size
|
6.4 Inches
|
Resolution
|
1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|
Protection
|
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|
Extra Features
|
90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|
Card
|
microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|
Features
|
Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps)
|
Front
|
20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|
GPS
|
Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|
Radio
|
FM Radio (Unspecified)
|
USB
|
USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Data
|
GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|
Audio
|
3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|
Browser
|
HTML5
|
Messaging
|
SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|
Games
|
Built-in + Downloadable
|
Torch
|
Yes
|
Extra
|
Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|
– Fast battery charging 15W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
