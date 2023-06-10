language: English
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price In Pakistan And Features

Web Desk 10 Jun , 2023 08:08 PM

Samsung Galaxy a32 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 chipsetand an octa core processor.

The Samsung's Galaxy a32 has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone features 6GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity, which can be extended using a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a32 Specifications

BUILD

OS

Android 11 OS

UI

One UI 3.0

Dimensions

158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm

Weight

184 g

SIM

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)

PROCESSOR

CPU

Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Chipset

Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)

GPU

Mali-G52 MC2

DISPLAY

Technology

Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

Size

6.4 Inches

Resolution

1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)

Protection

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Extra Features

90Hz, 800 nits (peak)

MEMORY

Built-in

128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM

Card

microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)

CAMERA

Main

Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash

Features

Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)

Front

20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass

Radio

FM Radio (Unspecified)

USB

USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

NFC

Yes

Data

GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity

Audio

3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone

Browser

HTML5

Messaging

SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer

BATTERY

Capacity

(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh


– Fast battery charging 15W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

