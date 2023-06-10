OPEN APP
Vivo Y33s Price In Pakistan And Specs

Web Desk 10 Jun , 2023 08:14 PM

Vivo y33s is now available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Vivo y33s features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity which can be extended using a microSD card.

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo y33s Specifications

BUILD

OS

Android 11 OS

UI

Funtouch OS 11.1

Dimensions

164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm

Weight

182 g

SIM

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Mirror Black, Midday Dream

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)

PROCESSOR

CPU

Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Chipset

Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)

GPU

Mali-G52 MC2

DISPLAY

Technology

Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

Size

6.5 Inches

Resolution

1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)

MEMORY

Built-in

128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)

Card

microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)

CAMERA

Main

Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash

Features

Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)

Front

16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS

USB

USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

NFC

Yes

Data

GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity

Audio

3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone

Browser

HTML5

Messaging

SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor

BATTERY

Capacity

(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh


– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

