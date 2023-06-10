Rawalpindi Weather Update - 10 June 2023

Today temperature in Rawalpindi recorded a maximum of 43°C and a minimum of 28°C.

Today in Rawalpindi experience a air humidity level 26%, and the chances of rain is 0%.

Today in Rawalpindi the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:18 PM respectively.

Today at 10 June 2023, Rawalpindi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 43°C and a minimum of 28°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Rawalpindi today

Today 10 June 2023 City Rawalpindi Min Temp (°C) 28°C Max Temp (°C) 43°C Min Temp (°F) 83°F Max Temp (°F) 110°F Sunrise 04:57 AM Sunset 07:18 PM Wind Speed 13 Km/hr Air Humidity 26% Chance of Rain 0% Chance of Snow 0%

3 Today in Rawalpindi the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:18 PM respectively. 3 Today temperature in Rawalpindi recorded a maximum of 43°C and a minimum of 28°C. 3 Today in Rawalpindi experience a air humidity level 26%, and the chances of rain is 0%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 26%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.