Lower Part Of Kaabah’s Kiswa Raised In Preparation For Hajj Season

The lower part of the Kaabah Kiswa was raised in preparation for the Hajj season.

Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman al-Sudais lifted the lower part of the Kiswa.

The ceremony was performed by team of specialists responsible for upkeep oh Holy Kaabah.

MAKKAH: The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) embarked on the annual custom of raising the lower part of the Kaabah Kiswa in preparation for the Hajj season.

This process involved lifting the black silk curtain of the Kaabah, inscribed with verses from the Holy Quran, about three metres from its base. The raised part of the Kiswa was then covered with a two-metre-wide white cotton cloth on all four sides.

8 The ceremony was performed by team of specialists responsible for upkeep oh Holy Kaabah. 8 The lower part of the Kaabah Kiswa was raised in preparation for the Hajj season. 8 Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman al-Sudais lifted the lower part of the Kiswa. 8 The raising of the Kiswa is a tradition dating to the old days. 8 The Kiswa, the black silk cloth covering the Kaabah, is traditionally replaced once a year 8 This process provides Hajj pilgrims the opportunity to witness the elevated Kiswa. 8 Using a white cloth symbolizes the beginning of Hajj and a period of asceticism. 8 . The Kiswa is made of pure silk and is hand-embroidered.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque lifted the lower part of the Kiswa of the Holy Kaabah with the participation of His Excellency Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman al-Sudais.

The ceremony was performed by a team of specialists from the King Abdul Aziz Complex responsible for the Kaabah’s upkeep. Their duties include folding the Kiswa upwards to prevent damage, and providing pilgrims the opportunity to witness the elevated Kiswa - an eagerly anticipated sight for the Hajj season.

Fahd Al Jabri, director of the maintenance department for the Kiswa, highlighted the meticulous preparations required for this event, including setting up barriers and equipment to lift the Kiswa. He added that a team of 32 from the King Abdul Aziz Complex took part in the activity.

The raising of the Kiswa is a tradition dating to the old days. Using a white cloth symbolizes the beginning of Hajj and a period of asceticism.

It served as a signal indicating the commencement of the Hajj season, considering it was the only means of communication during those times. Moreover, it also serves to protect the Kiswa during the busy season of pilgrimage.

The Kiswa, the black silk cloth covering the Kaabah, is traditionally replaced once a year, during the Islamic month of Zil-Haj. This happens on the day of Arafat, which is the 9th Zil-Hajj, before the start of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The old Kiswa is replaced with the new one. The Kiswa is made of pure silk and is hand-embroidered with verses from the Quran in gold-plated thread.

After being replaced, the old Kiswa is cut into small pieces and given to dignitaries, foreign Muslim officials, organisations, and individuals as a token of goodwill and blessing.

The process is meticulously planned and carefully carried out due to the sacredness and significance of the Kaabah in Islam.