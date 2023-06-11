First Vessel Carrying Russian Oil Arrives At Karachi Port

The first shipment of discounted Russian crude oil reached Karachi.

Oil products tanker “Pure Point” anchored at the Karachi port.

The vessel is carrying 45,142 metric tons of crude oil.

KARACHI: The first shipment of discounted Russian crude oil reached Karachi on Sunday, marking a landmark moment for the energy sector of Pakistan.

The oil products tanker named “Pure Point” anchored at the Karachi port with 45,142 metric tons of crude oil, the Karachi Port Trust said in a statement.

The Russian crude oil ship would deliver the fuel to the Oil Pier (OP-2) of Karachi Port. The ship has been berthed at the port ahead of the cyclonic storm.

Pakistan has been negotiating for months with Russia for the import of discounted Russian crude in a bid to cut its oil import bill. Another shipment carrying fifty thousand metric tons of crude oil will reach Karachi next week.

The move comes as Pakistan is looking to diversify its sources of oil imports amid rising global prices. Russia is a major producer of crude oil and has offered the country discounted prices on its oil. The payment for the Russian crude will be made in yuan through the Bank of China. The price of oil and petrol prices is likely to decrease in the country in the coming months.

In late April, Pakistan placed its first order for Russian crude under a deal struck between Islamabad and Russia. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that Pakistan will buy only crude, not refined fuels. He also said that imports of Russian crude are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day if the first transaction goes through smoothly.

He later said the arrival of Russian crude would not immediately result in a decrease in prices but a gradual decline would be seen once the oil supply becomes continuous. He said Pakistan plans to fulfill one-third of its crude requirements through the use of discounted oil.