Selena Gomez Faces Backlash For Wearing Controversial Brand, Deletes Post.

Selena Gomez's last Instagram post where she was seen wearing Balenciaga is no longer available.

The singer received heavy flak for supporting the controversial brand.

Gomez received a lot of criticism and negative comments.

Selena Gomez removes Instagram post following criticism for endorsing controversial brand.

3 Gomez received a lot of criticism and negative comments. 3 Selena Gomez's last Instagram post where she was seen wearing Balenciaga is no longer available. 3 The singer received heavy flak for supporting the controversial brand.

A few days ago, Selena Gomez shared pictures on Instagram of herself and a friend enjoying ice cream. She was wearing a grey Balenciaga sweatshirt, blue denim shorts, and white sneakers, with her hair in a high ponytail. The post was captioned, 'Ice cream chillin'.'

However, Gomez received a lot of criticism and negative comments from her fans and followers online. Keep reading to find out more about what happened.

As soon as Selena shared the photos, fans took to the comments section to call out the Rare singer. One fan wrote, “So it’s safe to say you’re cool with child exploitation then by wearing your Balenciaga sweatshirt.” A second user’s comment read, “Advertising the Pedophile brand along w Kim K. So wrong and so sad. I thought you were different.”

Another user commented, “You who were the youngest UNICEF ambassador and who defend children so much, you should not wear BALENCIAGA (crying emoji)”. Yet a fourth person said, “I thought you were a good person but you are malicious (thumbs down emoji), do you know that this brand supports pedophilia, soooo diasappointed in you (sad emoji).'

Some people came to the singer's defense as well. Some pointed out that the photos were not recent but rather old, while others argued that wearing a brand does not always indicate support for it.















