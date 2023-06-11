Vin Diesel Addresses Rumors Of Anger Towards Jason Momoa In 'Fast X' Spotlight

Vin Diesel clarifies and praises Jason Momoa's performance in 'Fast X' amid rumors of conflict.

Rumors circulate about Diesel's alleged dissatisfaction with Momoa's role in 'Fast X'.

Diesel's past conflicts include a well-known feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, revealed through a fiery Instagram video in 2016.

There have been rumors about conflicts between Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, who are both part of the 'Fast & Furious' movies. Some reports claimed that Diesel was unhappy with Momoa's role as the villain in 'Fast X'.

However, Diesel took to social media to clarify and express his true thoughts about Momoa's performance.

Vin Diesel posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, accompanied by a genuine photo of him and Momoa on the movie set.

The picture highlighted their friendship and collaboration in the franchise. Diesel expressed admiration for Momoa's portrayal of Dante Reyes, describing it as exceptional and captivating.

Rumors circulated, as reported by Radar Online, that Diesel was upset with Momoa and blamed him for the mixed reviews of 'Fast X'. Certain sources even claimed that Diesel felt overshadowed by Momoa's impressive performance, leading to tension within the franchise.

Diesel's recent post on social media erased any doubts as he expressed his deep respect and appreciation for Momoa's portrayal of an unforgettable villain in the 'Fast' series.

Diesel has had conflicts with other cast members in the past, including a well-known feud with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The feud became public through a fiery Instagram video posted in 2016.

In the video, Johnson shared behind-the-scenes video of a fight scene and called out his male co-stars, who were later revealed to be Diesel. Although the post has been deleted, other cast members like Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Scott Eastwood, Kurt Russell, and Jason Statham also expressed their unhappiness.



























