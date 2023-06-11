Case Registered After Newborn Girl ‘kidnapped’ From JPMC

Girl's father lodged a complaint for kidnapping at Saddar police station.

KARACHI: Police have registered a case after a one-day-old girl went missing from the maternity ward of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi.

The minor girl’s father filed a case for kidnapping in the Saddar Police Station, alleging that the incident took place with the connivance of the hospital’s administration. The case has been registered against the hospital’s security in-charge, nursing staff and other unknown persons.

The plaintiff said the hospital management did not assist despite lodging a complaint over their missing daughter. The girl’s father said he went home due to ill-health at night but his mother-in-law and sister-in-law were present with his wife in the hospital when the incident happened.

He said the minor girl was taken away by an unknown woman at around 2 AM. The CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman leaving the hospital’s main gate with the infant.

SSP South said the minor girl’s mothers is a resident of Yousaf Goth, Baldia Town. The police officer said the search for the woman is ongoing with the help of CCTV footage.

The girl’s family blamed negligence by hospital staff is for the incident. The hospital’s administration has denied any connection with the suspects involved in abduction.

The family of the girl raised serious concerns about the alleged negligence of the hospital administration and staged a protest. They demanded that the hospital administration provide them with CCTV footage and the staff list to assist the police investigation.

They warned to escalate their protest and march towards the Karachi Press Club if their demands were not fulfilled. They also expressed concern over the lack of medication being provided to their patient.

The girl’s family told police that the baby was born with operation at 01:00 am but unfortunately, was taken away by an unidentified woman while her mother was asleep.

The hospital’s spokesperson countered allegations and said a suspicious woman was present with the family for two days and had advised taking the girl to NICH) for a check-up.

Doctors claimed that the baby might had been transferred to the NICH for examination. However, when the mother raised her voice, the doctors and staff appeared ignorant of the situation.

An FIR had been registered with the police, who claim that the hospital administration was fully cooperating with the investigation.

The hospital administration has formed an investigation committee to look into the matter. It claimed that all necessary medical facilities were provided to the baby girl’s mother in the hospital.