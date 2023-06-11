Brain Teaser Gone Viral: Discover The Glass Holding The Most Water

Twitter brain teaser: Four glasses filled with water and different items.

Objective: Identify which glass holds the most water.

Puzzle has gained over 41,200 views and 130 likes.

After a long day at work, many of us seek brain teasers, puzzles, or optical illusions to unwind and relax.

These challenges put our brains and eyes to the test, providing a refreshing break from the day's stresses.

If you need a puzzle right now, we have one for you. The brain teaser features four glasses, each containing a different item, all filled to the same level.

Your objective is to determine which glass holds the most water. Can you solve it?

The brain teaser was shared on Twitter by @FrankMikeDavis1 with the caption 'Today's Brain Teaser.' The image shows four glasses filled with water, each accompanied by a different item: scissors in Glass A, a paper pin in Glass B, an eraser in Glass C, and a wristwatch in Glass D. Puzzle enthusiasts are invited to identify the glass with the largest amount of water. Are you ready for the challenge? Can you decipher this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was posted on June 5 and has garnered over 41,200 views on Twitter. It has also received more than 130 likes and numerous comments.

“All the same,” posted a Twitter user. “B,” commented another. A third shared, “Since they all are equal at the top, that would mean the object displacing the most volume, right? So if you pulled out the object with the least volume, that would leave the most H2O contained in the glass of equal size? Archimedes’ principle?” “Impossible to say. I don’t know the volume of the items dropped in,” wrote a fourth. A fifth expressed, “B. C doesn’t contain any water at all because the rubber would float.”



