Apple IPhone Xs Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Apple iPhone XS has an A12 Bionic (7 nm) chipset.
- The smartphone has a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display.
- The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Apple iPhone XS is one of the most well-known and high-end smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by an Apple A12 Bionic (7 nm) chipset.
The Apple iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels. This display resolution and size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones. Scratch-resistant glass shields the display screen.
The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest iOS 16.5, with a planned upgrade to the iOS 17 operating system.
The Apple iPhone XS is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 7 megapixels. Both cameras perform great, capture high-resolution pictures, and perform well in low light because of the night mode feature included.
Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), and 4K video recording. The phone is available in two awesome colors, including space gray, silver, and gold.
The smartphone is powered by a 2658 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 15 W of fast charging.
Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan
The Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999.
Apple iPhone XS specifications
|Build
|OS
|IOS 12
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|A12 Chipset Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|- Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,148,376[+7*]
DEATHS
6,890,206[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,092[+7*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]