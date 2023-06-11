Apple IPhone Xs Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Apple iPhone XS has an A12 Bionic (7 nm) chipset.

The smartphone has a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Apple iPhone XS is one of the most well-known and high-end smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by an Apple A12 Bionic (7 nm) chipset.

The Apple iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels. This display resolution and size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones. Scratch-resistant glass shields the display screen.

3 The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. 3 The Apple iPhone XS has an A12 Bionic (7 nm) chipset. 3 The smartphone has a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display.

The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest iOS 16.5, with a planned upgrade to the iOS 17 operating system.

The Apple iPhone XS is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 7 megapixels. Both cameras perform great, capture high-resolution pictures, and perform well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), and 4K video recording. The phone is available in two awesome colors, including space gray, silver, and gold.

The smartphone is powered by a 2658 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 15 W of fast charging.

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999.

Apple iPhone XS specifications

Build OS IOS 12 Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 177 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset A12 Chipset Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable

- Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

​



Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'